BEAVERDAM — Mary L. Barber, 95, passed away November 12, 2019, at the Meadows of Delphos. Mary was born December 31, 1923, in Lafayette to the late John and Lenna (Hefner) Hawk. On February 8, 1947, she married Stanley Barber who preceded her in death on October 2, 1989.

Mary was a homemaker and member of Beaverdam Church of Christ. She loved to play cards especially euchre and solitaire, square dancing, gardening, flowers, camping, spending time with her family and her parties in the shed.

Survivors include a son, Walter (Marcia) Barber of Beaverdam; a daughter, Diane (Joe) Seeling of Beaverdam; a sister, Katherine "Wasey" (George) Herron of Columbus Grove; a sister-in-law, Betty Hawk of Harrod; five grandchildren, Katie Zerbe, Jamie (Tammy) Zerbe, Todd "Buck" Zerbe, Angie (Will) Eversole, Erin (Steve) Stark; two step-grandsons; five great-grandchildren, Max and Grant Eversole, Riley and Reese Stark, Cash Constance; and three step-great-grandchildren, Riane Sumney and James and Maddie Seeling.

Mary was preceded in death by five brothers, Jacob, Oliver, Richard, John Jr. and Russ Hawk; and seven sisters, Helen Lawrence, Mildred Servis, Bertha Holt, Dertha Hawk, Margaret Hawk, Edith Hawk and Adah Tussing.

Services will be held at 11:0 a.m., Monday, November 18, 2019, at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. Pastor Sam Wireman officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Equestrian Therapy Program at Fassett Farm, 22532 Bowsher Road, Cridersville, Ohio 45806 or Deb's Dogs, P.O. Box 1002. Lima, Ohio 45801-1002.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.