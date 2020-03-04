LIMA — Mary L. Bechtel, 89, died at 2:30 PM on Monday, March 2, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, Ohio.

Mary was born on Wednesday, July 23, 1930, to the late Carl and Lenore (Fulton) Carter. She married William J. Bechtel on August 13, 1949. He preceded her in death on February 20, 2011.

She was a cook for the Chimney Corner in Greg's Department Store, Leon's Black Angus and Ray's Supermarket. She loved to play cards and was always the life of the party.

She is survived by her children: William (Jackie) Bechtel Jr., Steven (Janet) Bechtel, Darlene (Donald) Gudakunst, Linda (Lee) MacWhinney, Cheryl (Terry) Eversole and Anna (Jeff) Bruns; twelve grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one great-grandchild and nine siblings.

The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio.

A funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home. Deacon Steven Kingery will officiate.

Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima, Ohio at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Allen County Humane Society.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com