LIMA — Mary Katherine Bennett, 93, of Lima, passed away at 4:00p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Meadows of Kalida in Kalida, OH. She was born on October 12, 1925 in Lima, OH to the late Dale Richard and Kattie C. {Prowant} Bible. On July 13, 1947 at the Cairo Christian Church in Cairo, she married Jack Robert Bennett, who preceded her in death November 6, 2018.

Mary Katherine was a homemaker and was a member of Cairo Christian Church, Rebekah Lodge, Merwin #615 in Cairo, and the Lima Sues & Ques Square Dance Club.

She is survived by her two sons: Robert Lynn (Pat) Bennett of Nebraska City, NE, and Dan Allen Bennett of Wapakoneta, grandchildren: Theodore "Ted" (Holly) Bennett of Bowling Green, OH, David "Dave" (Penney) Bennett of Williamston, MI, John L. Bennett of Montara, CA, Traci (Ethan) Davis of San Diego, CA, and Alex (Laura) Bennett of Imperial Beach, CA, great-grandchildren: Maverick Bennett, Madison Bennett, Ethan (Ashley) Davis, Kalyn Davis, Elizabeth Bennett, Theodore Bennett, and John Bennett, Emma Stephan, and Henry Stephan.

In addition to her parents and her husband Jack, she was also preceded in death by her sister Doris (Ralph) Baker, brothers-in-law William (Mary Kay) Bennett Jr. and Ted Allen Bennett, and sister-in-law Phyllis Littler.

Her family will receive friends on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5-7p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, OH. A funeral service will begin at 11a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to The .

