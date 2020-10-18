Mary Bewsey

OTTAWA – Mary Lou Bewsey, 76, of Ottawa passed away peacefully into the arms of her Savior on October, 14, 2020. She was born January 23, 1944 in Lima to the late Marguerite and Henry Cramer of Delphos. On March 9, 1968 she married the love of her life, Gerald "Bud" Bewsey, who survives in Ottawa. Their marriage was one marked with love, joy, and sacrifice. They both sought the wellbeing of on another over their own and exemplified a fruitful marriage. Mary Lou's abounding love for Bud was evident throughout how she served him with joy and happiness.

Mary Lou thoroughly cherished people, artistry, and traveling and in her early years pursued a career as a beautician. After training and traveling to gain experience, she settled in Ottawa with Bud and started her own salon, First Lady and later Reflections. In 1969, Bud and Mary Lou welcomed their beloved son, Russ. Mary Lou was known for her ability to relate with others, listen well and love. She excelled in her various careers as an insurance agent, financial advisor with Crown Financial Ministries and as a Mary Kay consultant. She flowed her desire for organizations and serving others and eventually started her business, Time4U2. She was very involved in the knowledge relating to The Heartbeat Bill as well as supporting the expansion of the Faith Assembly of Believers Church. She also worked passionately with The God and Country program through Faith Baptist Church.

In 1993 Mary Lou's life was altered when she, by faith, recognized God's grace and invited Him to change her whole being. From there Mary Lou exemplified Christ in her daily interactions and unashamedly shared the Gospel. She enjoyed mentoring, Bible studies, Church events and regular prayer meetings. Her yearning was to be and honorable utensil for God's kingdom and impress His love and desire for mankind to turn back to Him. Mary Lou delighted in many things but took her relationships, hosting and competition with Martha Stewart to hear. While always ready for fellowship, she was eager to sit at the feet of Jesus in Heaven. Mary Lou treasured spending time with her family, but would welcome any stranger at a moment's notice. She was enthralled with watching her grandchildren grow up and then to have great-grandchildren; who she embraced every moment with. Mary Lou was quite extraordinary and her family, friends and acquaintances were blessed to experience her vibrant attitude if only for a minute let alone her lifetime. She has left a momentous legacy for those behind and we are forever grateful for the memories with her.

Surviving is her son Russell (Karen) Bewsey of Ottawa; 5 grandchildren: Amber (Jaden) August of Bluffton, Kyle Bewsey of Bluffton, Brooke (Jon) Kruse of Ottawa, Chase Bosch of Lima and Hunter (Lauren) Bosch of Ottoville; 5 great-grandchildren, of which she adored: Maren, Mabry and Margo August, Danielle Prenger and Nicolas Bosch; 2 sisters: Jane (Tom) Livingston of Robbinsville, NC and Marilyn Gulker of Glandorf; 3 brothers: Phillip (Barb) Cramer of Ottawa, Daniel (Sue) Cramer of Eugene, OR and Jack (Cindy) Cramer of Palmetto, FL; 2 sisters-in law: Toni Cramer of Robbinsville, NC and Grace Cramer of Bluffton; and many nieces and nephews.

Mary Lou is preceded in death by her daughter, Dana Bewsey; 3 brothers: Charles Cramer, Carroll Cramer and Lawrence Cramer; a brother-in-law: Bill Gulker and a sister-in-law: Barb Cramer.

There will be a private funeral service on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa with Pastor Steven Haddix officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Delphos. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Baptist Church's God & Country Night 8115 E. Main Street, Ottawa, OH 45875. Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.