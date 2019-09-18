Mary Bickel (1942 - 2019)
Service Information
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH
45805
(419)-229-2300
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
Obituary
LIMA — Mary James "Jamey" Bickel, age 77, passed away at 1:55 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, OH.

Mary was born on June 7, 1942, in Montgomery, Alabama, to the late James and Mary (Barlow) Liner. On September 1, 1961, she married Eugene "Geno" Bickel, who preceded her in death on March 24, 2017.

Mary was a member of the Bluelick Bible Church and assisted with the Allen County Sheriff's Office Senior Visitation Program. She loved to read and loved her four dogs: Rosie, Elvira, Lady Bug, and Rambo.

She is survived by her son James Eugene (Dawn Kidd) Bickel, daughter Mary Beth (Rob Rigali) Bickel, son Robert Lyn (Kristine) Bickel and grandsons: Tyler Jeremy Bickel and Donato John Rigali. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday September 21, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. Pastor James Neighbors will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family or blood donated to the local Red Cross in her memory.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .
Published in The Lima News from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
