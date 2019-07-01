CRIDERSVILLE — Mary M. Kohler Bisdorf, 89, died June 29, 2019, at Otterbein Cridersville where she and her husband have lived for the past year. Mary is the child of Etta E. and Charles G. Kohler of Lima, Ohio. Mary was born and reared in Lima, graduated from St. Rose High School, was a church organist at St. Rose from 6th grade through graduating, and she worked at Standard Oil Company after graduation. While her sons were in college and law school Mary earned a degree in Business from the University of Michigan graduating Summa Cum Laude.

Mary is survived by her husband Kenneth of 68 years who also lives at Otterbein; her brother James (Vicki) Kohler of Lima; Ohio; grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by daughter Karen Jane Bisdorf DeLashmutt of Lima, Ohio; son Kenneth James Bisdorf Jr. of Rochester Hills, Michigan; and son Kevin Jay Bisdorf of Rochester Hills, Michigan; sister Ruth Kohler (Joseph) Foltz of Wapakoneta, Ohio; brother Bob (Virginia) Kohler of Stuart, Florida; and brother Dick (Wendy) Kohler of Olmstead Falls, Ohio.

The Bisdorfs moved to Cridersville, Ohio, from Rochester Hills, Michigan where they lived for 52 years. While living in Rochester Hills, Mary enjoyed home making, gardening, and horticulture. Upon returning from living in Iran, Mary completely redecorated her entire home including painting all of the rooms herself. Mary was an active volunteer for her childrens' schools, church, and also as a Den Mother and leader in the Cub Scouting program.

Throughout her life Mary was an active volunteer of the Roman Catholic Church at her local parish St. Andrew. Mary served on the church council, volunteered as a lector for 30 years, and was a lay distributor of communion. For many years Mary was a volunteer producer of radio programs for the Catholic radio station run by the Diocese of Detroit.

Mary and her family traveled extensively and lived in both Iran and Indonesia where her husband was employed. She literally traveled around the world and while living in Indonesia she enjoyed weekend visits to Bali.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made for masses offered in Mary's memory at St. Joseph Church of Wapakoneta, Ohio.