BLUFFTON —Mary Magdalene Boyer, 95, of Bluffton passed away October 9, 2019, at Mennonite Memorial Home in Bluffton. Mary was born March 8, 1924, in Sugarcreek, Ohio to the late Asa Clay and Iola (Miller) Maust. On June 29, 1952, she married Claude Boyer who preceded her in death on December 17, 2013, after 61 years of marriage.

Mary was a 1942 graduate of Sugarcreek-Shanesville High School in Sugarcreek, Ohio. Prior to attending Bluffton College, Mary worked at Brown Medical Supply in Canton, Ohio and played piano for an all-female orchestra. She was an accomplished pianist and vocal music director. After graduating from Bluffton College in 1950, she taught music at York Elementary School in Stonecreek, Ohio for a short time. Mary was employed as senior, junior and handbell choir director at First Mennonite Church in Sugarcreek for many years while her husband Claude was pastor there. She was a past member of the Tuscarawas County Fortnightly Music Club and participated in many community events and Community Theater over her life. Mary loved to play the piano and sing, do word puzzles and was an avid reader. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and quilting, was an excellent pie baker and was a member of First Mennonite Church in Bluffton, Ohio. Mary and her husband, Claude enjoyed volunteering at the Et Cetera Shop in Bluffton for many years and they also performed chapel services for area nursing facilities. They were both active in the Alumni Association of Bluffton University.

Survivors include a son, Mark (Sandy) Boyer of New Philadelphia, Ohio; a daughter, Elaine (Tom) Margo of Strasburg, Ohio; two grandchildren, Courtney Shalosky and Aaron Margo; three great-grandchildren, Taylor Shalosky, Tyson Shalosky and Benjamin Margo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Linder and a brother, Myron Maust.

Mary's wishes were to donate her body to the University of Toledo Medical College. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 3, 2019, at First Mennonite Church, 101 S. Jackson St., Bluffton. A visitation and luncheon will immediately follow the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Peacemaker Teams, P.O. Box 6508, Chicago, Illinois 60680 or First Mennonite Church Music Fund, Bluffton.

