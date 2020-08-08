Mary Brown

LIMA — MARY ANN BROWN, age 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020.

She is survived by sons Paul (Terry) Brown of Atlanta, GA, John (Bonnie)

Brown of Sebring, FL, William (Wista) Brown of Apokoa, FL, Arkley Brown of

Sharonville, OH; daughters Frances (Lonzo) Coleman of Solon, OH, Brenda

Brown of Sebring, FL, Teresa Adams of Atlanta, GA; sisters Barbara Bates of

Bloomington, IL, Brenda Brown of Columbus, OH and Sevella Lewis of Columbus,

OH; and sister-in-law Ann Elam of Eastlake, OH. She's also survived by 16

grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; as well as host of nieces and

nephews.

She was preceded in death by husband Paul Lawrence Brown; children Philip

Douglas Brown and Shelby Eugene Brown; parents Frederick and Lillian (Banks)

Owens; brothers Donald Owens, Frederick Owens; William Owens and sister

Helen Owens.

Born February 29, 1928 in Lima, Ohio, Mary Ann was a graduate of Lima

Central High School. She married Paul Brown on December 24,1946 with whom

she shared 69 years of wedded bliss. Mary Ann accepted Christ and joined

St. Paul AME church as a young girl. She later became an active member of

Second Baptist Church in Lima, Ohio.

Inspired by her son Shelby, Mary Ann became a life-long crusader for the

developmentally disabled. She began her crusade in 1953 as a community

organizer for the Council for Retarded Citizens (CRC). As a founding member

of the CRC, she took on numerous responsibilities including President, Vice

President, Treasurer, Trustee, Teacher, Chairperson and even Bus Driver. She

was instrumental in opening "Robin Rodgers", the first school in Ohio for

the mentally retarded known now as Marimor School. Her efforts with the CRC

culminated in a day care for the developmentally disabled (Robin Rogers Day

Care) and a workshop where disabled adults could find employment (Marimor

Industries). She also served the community as a Girl Scout Troop Leader,

Allen County Foster Parent, Memorial Hospital Auxiliary associate, Spring

View Manor volunteer and United Way volunteer.

In 1974, Mary Ann was selected as the first executive director of The ARC of

Allen County. Under her supervision, The ARC developed a 38-acre

recreational area for the disabled and several residential homes for

disabled individuals in need of housing. She subsequently spearheaded

efforts to establish a long-term care facility for the more severely

disabled. In 1984, a 32-unit facility was built for this purpose and named

"The Mary Ann Brown Residential Facility" honoring her 30 years of service

to the developmentally disabled. Her commitment to the disabled was

recognized by former Governor James Rhodes with an appointment to the Ohio

Developmental Disabilities Council upon which she served for many years.

Mary Ann retired from the ARC in 1995 but continued to work as a volunteer

and advocate for many years thereafter.

She was bestowed many honors for her tireless dedication to the disabled

including: Senior Citizen Hall of Fame (State of Ohio), Jefferson Award

(Lima News/WLIO-TV), President's Award (Allen County Board of Developmental

Disabilities), Woman of Achievement Award (Girl Scout Council), Golden Rule

Award (J.C. Penney), Service to Mankind Award (Sertoma Club), Book of Golden

Deeds Award (Lima Exchange Club), Outstanding Community Service Award

(Southside Community Center), Volunteer of the Year Award (United Way),

Woman of the Year (Delphos Herald) and Human Relations Award (Frontier Intl

Club).

An outdoor memorial service will be held at Camp Robin Rodgers in

Spencerville, OH on September 5, 2020 at 2pm. Pastor Dr. Dennis Ward will

officiate. The CDC guidelines for social gatherings shall be observed.

Services will be streamed at www.facebook.com/chamberlainhuckeriede.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: The ARC of Allen

County (www.arcallencounty.org) 546 S Collett St, Lima, OH 45805 in Mary

Ann's honor. Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.