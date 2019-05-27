HUBER HEIGHTS, OH. — Mary A. (Rhodes) Derringer, age 97, was called home at 12:19 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Grandview Medical Center with her loving family by her side.

Mary was born March 8, 1922 in Ada, OH, to the late Wilbur and Clara (Long) Rhodes. On September 16, 1940 she married her high school sweetheart, Merlin L. "Jack" Derringer who preceded her in death on May 9, 2010 after 69 wonderful years of marriage.

Mary was a 1940 graduate of LaFayette - Jackson High School. Together with her husband she was founder and co-owner of Derringer's Inc., retiring in 1982 after 30 years. She was a charter member of the Bath Township Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She and her husband enjoyed wintering in Florida for over 30 years. Mary was a member of the LaFayette First United Methodist Church and most currently attended the Huber Heights Baptist Temple. Mary especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and bird watching.

She is survived by three children, Don (Janice) Derringer of Lima, Janet (Dick) Yant of Crystal River, FL, and Brenda (Bradley) Buck of Huber Heights; four grandchildren, Duane (Kathi Edwards) Derringer of Lima, Cheryl (Kim Quellhorst) Dawson of New Bremen, Jerry (Mary Patricia) Yant of Homosassa, FL, and Pamela (Tony Frazier) Sikes of Cedar Key, FL; seven great-grandchildren, Jacob, Holly, Mathew, Heather, Alisha, Whitney, and Christopher; two great-great grandchildren, Houston and Addie; and a brother-in-law, Gene (Arlene) Derringer of Harrod.

In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by a brother, Vernon (Helen) Rhodes and two sisters, Edna (Dale) Bowers, and Isabelle (Leonard) Rothe.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Pastor David Thompson will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Liberty Chapel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, and one hour prior to the funeral on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

