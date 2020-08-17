Mary Desenberg

ELIDA — Mary Catherine "Kate" E. Desenberg, age 88, passed away August 12, 2020, at 4:20 pm, at the Meadows of Delphos. Mary Catherine was born December 21, 1931 in Lima, OH, to Harley F. and Effie R. (Harris) Meier who preceded her in death.

On July 25, 1953 she married Donald A. Desenberg Jr. who preceded her in death on January 31, 2002. Mary Catherine was a 1949 graduate of Elida High School. After high school she attended the St. Rita's School of Nursing and graduated in 1952 as a R.N. She worked for 28 years at St. Rita's in the nursery. Prior to that she worked for Dr. David Barr in the office of Drs. Barr, Baker and Shankland. Mary was a life member of the Christ Church Episcopal and had served on the Altar Guild. She was also a member of the St. Rita's Alumni, Elk's Auxiliary and the Ohio Nurses Association. Mary was very artistic and creative. She loved crocheting afghans (especially baby afghans), making greeting cards with her friends, and was affectionately known as Mrs. Christmas, as she loved making ornaments for her children, grandchildren, relatives and friends. In addition, Mary was a huge Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Indians fan.

Mary Catherine is survived by her children: David (Cathy) A. Desenberg of Delphos, OH, Becky (David) Streeter of Lima, OH, Cathy (Timothy) Ryan of Englewood, OH and Mary Lou Grismore of Lima, OH, 7 grandchildren: David (Tiffany) Desenberg, Katie (Keagan) Aukerman, Kristina (Dane Wilson) Desenberg, Tony Streeter, Jeff Ryan, Logan Ryan and Rachel (Austin) Plaugher, 7 great grandchildren: Camden, Cohen, Lauren, Bubby, Lyndsay, Bentley and Evan, 2 sisters: Joan Klein of Greenville, OH and Barbara Hauenstein of Elida, OH, 2 sisters in-law, Ann Meier of Elida, OH and Jan Meier of Lima, OH, She is also survived by her extended family, a brother in-law: John (Carol) Desenberg of Lima, OH, a brother in-law, Bill (Iona) Desenberg of London, KY, a sister in-law, Diana Payne of Anderson, IN, a brother in-law, Joe (Carol) Nichols of Lima, OH and a sister in-law, Jan Wilson of Celina, OH and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sarah Parson, a son in-law, Clare Grismore, 2 brothers: Jack Meier and Willis Meier, a sister, Lois (Edward) Granick, and 2 brothers in-law, Don Klein and Jerry Hauenstein.

There will be a private family service held at a later date. Officiating the service will be Pastor Russ Thomas. Burial of cremated remains will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Elida. Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation or the American Heart Association.