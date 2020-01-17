BLUFFTON — Mary E. Barnett, 99, of Bluffton, passed away on January 17, 2020 at Willow Ridge-Frieda House, Bluffton Ohio. She was born on April 16, 1920 to the late Walter and Ida (Boyer) Marshall. After Ida's death in 1926, Walter married Charlotte (Bassett) Marshall who became Mary's beloved stepmother. Mary was married to Robert E. Barnett for 71 years before his passing in 2014.

Mary is survived by two sons, David (Marilyn) Barnett of Albany, NY, Jim (Nancy) Barnett of Syracuse, NY and a daughter, Jayne (Richard) McGarrity of Bluffton, Ohio.

Mary has 9 grandchildren: Ian (Lele) Barnett, Jeannie (Ben) Chong, Mary Barnett, Matthew Barnett, Joel (Kelly) Barnett, Beth (Paul) Retkwa, Katherine (Gregory) Gluszek, Robert McGarrity and Addison McGarrity. She has 6 great-grandchildren: Ani, Mason & Sadie Chong, Mia Cosmo, Charlotte Retkwa and Robbie McGarrity.

Mary was graduated from Bluffton High School in 1938 and from Bowling Green University in 1942. She retired from Bath Schools where she taught elementary music. Mary was a member of the Bluffton Presbyterian Church, Couples Bridge Club, Women's Bridge Club, Alpha Gamma Club, Travel Class and Garden Club.

Mary loved gardening, entertaining, travel, genealogy and antiquing. She was very interested in current events and in the latest news of her family. Mary enjoyed singing, playing piano and violin and was a church choir director. She passed her passion for music on to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who have flourished as a direct result of her example.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Bluffton Presbyterian Church with Pastor Karol Farris Schilling officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Graveside burial will take place at 2:00 p.m., Saturday at Maple Grove Cemetery, Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bluffton Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton.