VAN WERT — Mary E. Bilimek, age 84, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her Van Wert residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 20, 1935 in Philadelphia, PA. a daughter of James Edward and Mae (Keating) Murphy both of whom are deceased. She married James A. Bilimek on October 23, 1950 and he died August 26, 2008.

She is survived by her children: Barbara Thompson of Van Wert, Rick (Victoria) Bilimek of Middle Point, Ginny (Darryl) Ricketts of Rockford, Mike (Dorothy) Bilimek of Rockford, De De (Rick) Runyon of Ohio City, Joe (Connie) Bilimek of Van Wert, 32 grandchildren, 62 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Also surviving are a son-in-law, Gene Almandinger, a sister, Christina Kelley of Plant City, Fl. and 2 brothers, Carl Townsend of Plant City, Fl. and Thomas Townsend of Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by a son, C. James Bilimek and a daughter, Christina Maria Almandinger, a daughter-in-law, Cindy Bilimek, a brother, Joey Townsend and a brother-in-law, Charles Kelley.

She was a dedicated mother and treasured her family, especially her role as "Grandma Betty". She loved reading and education and was a teachers aid for several years at Horace Mann Elementary School and volunteered as a tutor for the GED program at Ohio City Liberty School. She was a great cook and had a huge garden to match her huge heart. Her life was an example of someone who devoted her whole life to her family and helping others.

She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert. Early in her life she had been active in the Van Wert Civic Theater.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Brickner Funeral Home with Rev. Stanley Syzbka officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives at the funeral home on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 2-8 PM and 1 hour prior to services on Saturday. Burial will follow in Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery.

Preferred Memorials are to the Funeral Meal Fund at St. Mary of the Assumption Church.