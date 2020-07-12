1/
Mary Eicholtz
LIMA — Mary K. Eicholtz, age 70, passed away July 9, 2020, at 1:50 am, at Springview Manor Nursing Home.

Mary was born April 28, 1950 in Shelby, Ohio to Clellie "Bud" Baldridge and Pearl Couch, both of whom preceded her in death. She was incredibly artistic, and enjoyed expressing herself through crafting, painting, and jewelry making. She loved to shop, especially through QVC and the Home Shopping Network. She also greatly enjoyed playing classic video games, especially when she did so with her grandchildren. Above all else, Mary was a kind person who was dedicated to her friends and family. She devoted her life to being a homemaker and deeply loved all those who were close to her. She never knew a stranger, and she will be deeply missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know her.

Survivors include: daughter, Tina Eicholtz; brother, Steve (Mary) Baldridge; as well as grandchildren, Derrick Eicholtz and Brittany Ballard.

Preceded in death by: parents, Clellie "Bud" Baldridge and Pearl (Benjamin) Couch; brother, Bill Baldridge; grandchild, Bradon Joseph-Eicholtz; previous spouse, Charles Eicholtz; as well as beloved friend, Risa Smith.

A private burial of cremated remains will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foundation.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
