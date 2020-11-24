COLUMBUS GROVE — Mary Ellen Bogart, 77, died Monday, November 23, 2020, at Putnam County Ambulatory Care, Glandorf, Ohio. She was born March 25, 1943, in Lima, Ohio, to Paul N. and Mildred Louise (Westenbarger) Litten. They both preceded her in death, along with her step-father, George Winters.

On April 3, 1965, she married Larry L. Bogart, and he survives in Columbus Grove.

Mary Ellen is survived by her son, Craig (Tonya Arvin) Bogart of Columbus Grove; her daughter, Natalie (Dawn Laing) Bogart of Worthington; six grandchildren, Timothy Jacob (Breeann) Bogart, Sarah M. (Jordan Keiser) Bogart, David P. Bogart, Julia N. (Jeremy Gibson) Bogart and Nicholas J. B. Laing; four great grandchildren, Gabriella R. Bogart, Braxton Bogart, Elijah Bogart and Lyla Gibson; her sister, Nora Jane (John) Lent of Glen Rock, NJ and guardian of, Mondo (Molly) Tijerina.

She was a graduate of Vaughnsville High School, class of 1961. After which, she attended and graduated from The Ohio State University, with a Bachelors of Science degree. Mary Ellen worked at St. Rita's Hospital her entire career as a Medical Technologist. She was an avid member of the Vaughnsville United Methodist Church, acting as a lay minister, standing in for Pastor Tom Brown. She taught Sunday School for 30 years.

Mary Ellen enjoyed going to lunch with her lady friends. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan, enjoyed reading and most of all, seeing close friends, family, and especially her grandchildren.

Private family graveside services will be held in Vaughnsville Cemetery, at a later date. Pastor Tom Brown will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the "Small Business Relief Fund of Columbus Grove or to the Vaughnsville United Methodist Church.

