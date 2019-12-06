LEIPSIC – Mary Ellen Kuhbander, 95, of Leipsic, formerly of Ottawa died 10:28 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at The Meadows of Leipsic. She was born January 23, 1924 in Shelby, OH to the late Cornelius and Elizabeth (Unverferth) Meyer. She married George Kuhbander on April 23, 1946 and he preceded her in death on April 28, 2013.

She is survived by a son, Rick (Liz) Kuhbander of Hamler; a daughter, Karen (Kenneth) Maag of Ottawa; a sister, Marilyn Warnecke of Ottawa; grandchildren, Scott (Marcia) Maag of Ottawa, Randy (Jill) Maag of Massillon, Ryan (Tiffany) Maag of Columbus, Brad (Sarah) Kuhbander of Tecumseh, MI, and Kelly Kuhbander of Norwalk; great-grandchildren, Sydney and Delaney Maag of Massillon, Morgan, Kamron, Theo, Claudia, and Isaiah Maag of Ottawa, Kaelyn and Jackson Maag of Columbus, and Megan and Tyler (Kuhbander) Lafollette of Tecumseh, MI; and a brother-in-law, Virgil Bellman of Ottawa. She was also preceded in death by an infant son, Robert; her siblings, Florence (Leroy) Dye, Virgil (Ag) Meyer, Elmer (Betty) Meyer, Vera (Vern) Guilford, Norman (June) Meyer, Harold (Susanne) Meyer, Beatrice (Joe) French, and Naomi (Heitmeyer) Bellman; and a brother-in-law, Hubert Warnecke.

Mary was retired from Philips formerly of Ottawa. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf and a former member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa.

A Funeral Mass will be 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf with Fr. Tony Fortman officiating. Burial will follow in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Ottawa. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where there will be a rosary at 7:30 p.m.

Memorials can be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Sts. Peter and Paul Endowment Fund, or Putnam County Hospice.

