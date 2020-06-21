Mary Evelyn Steiner
Mary Evelyn Steiner, 88, of Celina, passed away on June 19, 2020 at Mercer County Community Hospital in Coldwater.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26 at W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home Celina. Pastor Jody Harr officiating.

Visitation hours will be on from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, and from 10-11 a.m. Friday June 26 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Mercer Memory Gardens, Celina.

W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home in Celina is handling arrangements.



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
