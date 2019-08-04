LIMA — Mary Belle Fairall, 91, of Lima, passed away at 6:35 PM on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Lima Convalescent Home.

She was born on October 20, 1927, in Newark, Ohio to Loren D. and Florence P. (Welker) Fairall, who both preceded her in death.

Mary Belle was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She had worked as an executive secretary at Sohio/Vistron for over 32 years and retired in 1983.

She served on the YWCA Board for 6 years and was the secretary for Big Brothers and Big Sisters for two years. She was a clerk and secretary at the Encore Theater for many years as well as being in many plays and programs there. She also had been a volunteer at the Allen County Veterans Memorial Civic Center since 1996. She loved to travel having visited England and Italy and because of her love for the theater, she traveled numerous times to Chicago and New York City for plays.

Surviving are her sister Martha Morrisey of Lima; two nieces and four nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister Marjorie Suter.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 2:00 PM at the funeral home with Rev. Megan Croy officiating.

Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Encore Theater.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.