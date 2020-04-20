VAN WERT — Mary F. Eversole Focht, 93, formerly of Van Wert passed away at 7:20 A.M. on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Vancrest of Delphos.

Born on December 9, 1926 in Paulding County, the daughter of the late Samuel Nelson Mohr and Abbie G. (Keysor) Mohr. On January 19, 1946, she married H. Richard Eversole, who passed away on January 1, 1971. Then, in 1975, she married Raymond Focht and he passed away on March 15, 1985.

Mary had worked in the jewelry department and cash office at Wal-Mart in Van Wert. She had previously served as a librarian for Elida Elementary.

Mary was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Van Wert; where she was a member of the Ladies Guild, church choir, and had formerly served as church treasurer.

Surviving are her children, Judith E. (Larry) Fetter of Elida, Ohio, Larry R. Eversole of Fremont, Indiana, and Paula J. (Michael) Nunez of Frederick, Maryland; grandchildren, Beth Ackerman, Steven Fetter, Corinne (Bob) Newman, Ben Nunez, Alicia Nunez, and Larry Eversole, Jr; great grandchildren, Cierra Ackerman, Braeden Ackerman and Sheldon Fetter; sisters, Rheba Baker and Romaine (Mick) Bounty; and step children, Dick, Charlotte, Arnold, Bill, Sharon, and Cheryl.

She was also preceded in death by a brother Walter Mohr; sisters, Marjorie, Grace, Ruth, and an infant sister; and a step son, Bruce.

Because of national health concerns, Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory and the Focht family are following directives limiting attendance to the visitation and funeral service to only immediate family members.

Burial will take place in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Delphos.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary`s memory may be sent to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 705 S. Washington St, Van Wert, Ohio 45891 or St. Rita's Hospice, 959 W. North St, Lima, Ohio 45805.

