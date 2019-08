LIMA — Mary K. Gibson, 92, died at 1 p.m. Aug. 15, 2019, at Lima Convalescent Home.

Services will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel. The Rev. William Turner will officiate. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the funeral home.