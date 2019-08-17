LIMA — Mary K. Gibson, 92 of Lima, passed away at 1:00 PM, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at The Lima Convalescent Home. She was born on October 25, 1926 in Bonanza, KY to John Wesley and Mahala Susan (Stanley) Music. She married Garland Gibson, Jr. on March 13, 1948, who passed away on April 27, 2002.

Survivors include daughter, Valeria (Cordell) Wilmoth of Lima; grandson, Shawn (Sherri) Wilmoth of Gahanna, Ohio and two great-grandchildren, Kara and Tyler Wilmoth of Gahanna, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Lynn Gibson; her parents; five sisters and five brothers.

Mary retired as an apartment manager for Golder Corp. in Bay City, Texas. She was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church in Noblesville, Indiana. Upon moving back to Lima, she attended the Open Door Baptist Church. She loved her great-grandchildren, loved to garden, fish and listen to gospel music. She will be greatly missed.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES - SHAWNEE CHAPEL with Rev. William Turner to officiate. Burial will follow in Preston Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home.

