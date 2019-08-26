DELPHOS — Mary Martha Grothause, 70, of Delphos, passed away Sunday morning, August 25, 2019 at her home.

She was born April 30, 1949, in Hope, Arkansas to Theodore F. and Wilma E. (Adams) Armes, who both preceded her in death. She was married to Danny Ralston, who survives in Lima. She was also married Hubert I. 'Hue' Grothause who preceded her in death on May 27, 1998.

Mary is survived by two sons, Mark Ralston of Lima, and John (Michele) Grothause of Angola, Indiana; a daughter, Sarah (Jason) Altenburger of Delphos; a step-son, Jeff (Tina) Grothause of Ft. Benning, Georgia; a step-daughter, Richelle Cluck of Vero Beach, Florida; a sister, Sharon Tartarilla of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; two grandchildren, Tyler Grothause, and Lexi Sheer; and four step-grandchildren, Austin, Ava, Bailey, and Caitlin.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Theodore E. Armes.

Mary was a dispatcher for the Delphos Police Department for over 30 years. In her retirement she worked and wrote a column for the Delphos Herald. She also assisted Helen Kaverman in writing her book about Delphos History. Mary was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, VFW Auxiliary 3035, and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was active in helping establish the Veteran's Memorial Park at the corner of Fifth and Main Street in Delphos. She enjoyed doing family genealogy, gardening, writing, and loved to play the piano.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos, where a combined VFW and American Legion Auxiliary memorial service will be held at 7:15 p.m., followed by a Parish Wake Service. Memorial contributions may be made to the or to ASPCA. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net