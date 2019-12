WAYNESFIELD — Mary Jo Haggard, 78, died at 8:12 a.m. Dec. 12, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Bayliff and Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Burial will be in Walnut Hill Cemetery, New Hampshire.

Friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.