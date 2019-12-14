WAYNESFIELD —Mary Jo Haggard, age 78 of Waynesfield, passed at 8:12 a.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Lima Memorial Hospital. She was born July 31, 1941 in Lima, Ohio. Her parents Samuel and Beulah Young are deceased. On June 25, 1961 she married Jackson Lee Haggard who passed on June 11, 2017.

Mary Jo graduated from Shawnee High School. She worked at the Waynesfield School and then Holloways Sportswear in Jackson Center. She enjoyed camping and reading. She was a former member of the Kenton Coffee Cups and a member of the Wapakoneta Eagles #691.

Survivors include 5 sons - Donald (Barb) Haggard, Sr. of Delphos; Ronald (Adell) Haggard of Wapakoneta; Bruce (Emily) Haggard of Delphos; Daryl (Kim) Haggard of Wapakoneta; and Kevin Haggard of Waynesfield; 11 grandchildren - Donald, Jr.; Curtis; Joseph (Lauren) ; Dustin; Tanner; Cory; Deven; Derek; Hali; Chelsi; and Brandon; a great grandson - Kaden; and a sister - Sue Sackinger of Lima.

She was preceded in death by a daughter - Diane Haggard and two sisters - Lynn Hastings and Mary Jo's twin - Ann Hastings.

Funeral services will begin 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 16, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Burial will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery, near New Hampshire.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Hospice.

