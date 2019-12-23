LIMA — Mary L. Harrod, age 95, died on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 6:14 AM at The Wyngate Senior Living Community, Lima.

She was born on December 25, 1923 in Painesville, Ohio to the late William H. and Marie (Warren) Hathaway. On September 8, 1944 Mary married Louis W. Harrod and he preceded her in death on May 10, 2017.

Mary was a homemaker. She was a member of the Harrod Christian Church, where she taught Sunday school and Bible school. She was a 1941 graduate of Newark High School. Mary volunteered at Memorial Hospital and at a Hospice in Ft. Wayne, IN. She wrote poetry and songs. She enjoyed being with her grandkids and great grandkids.

She is survived by a son, Jim (Susan) Harrod of Harrod; three daughters: Teresa Hall of Dundee, OR, Kathleen (Diane Monroe) Harrod of East Norriton, PA and Elaine Goldsmith of Pittsburgh, PA; five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Harrod; two sons-in-law: John Goldsmith and Michael Hall; a brother, William F. Hathaway; and a sister, Patricia Brennan.

A memorial service will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Harrod Christian Church, 273 South Main Street, Harrod, Ohio with Pastor Gary Rummel officiating. Burial of ashes will take place at a later date.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Harrod Christian Church, P.O. Box 168, Harrod, Ohio 45850. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada