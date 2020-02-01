LIMA — Mary Louise, "Mimi", (Pulice) Hefner passed away on January 31st at Lima Convalescent Home. Mimi was born on March 29, 1929 in Chiefton, West Virginia to immigrant parents Frank and Theresa (Lary) Pulice originally from San Giovanni in Fiore Consenza in the Calabria region of Italy. Mimi was one of ten children. She never forgot her humble beginnings, and although she grew up with very few material belongings and a limited education, she became a very dedicated, intelligent, hardworking employee of Westinghouse. While employed at Westinghouse she met and married her husband Earl E. Hefner. They were married 67 years.

Mimi was preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant daughter Mary Katherine ,grandson Justin Blair, brothers Sam (Mary) Pulice of California, Bill (Edith) Pulice, Tony (Teresa) Pulice, and Joe Pulice all of Arizona, a sister in law Mrs. (Frank) Kathy Pulice of West Virginia, sisters Kay (James) Manno, Rose (Archie) Satterfield and Norma Jean Zannino all of West Virginia, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Harvey and Jean Hefner of Cridersville, Ohio.

Mimi is survived by three children Lena (James) Blair, Linda (David) Hardy and Jimmy (Marsha) Hefner and two younger brothers Frank Pulice, Jr. of West Virginia and James Pulice, Sr. (Ginny) of Arizona, and a sister-in-law Bea Pulice of West Virginia.

Her surviving grandchildren are: Elizabeth (Greg) Skinner, Shawn (Beth) Hardy, Thom (Amber) Blair, Drs. Erica (Joe) Adams, Luke Hefner, Lindsey (Dustin) Hunsaker and 14 great grand children: Kelsey, Nick, Alyssa, Emma, Emily, Reese, Charleigh, Ian, Everett, Dalton, Nora, Elliott, Lilly and Olivia. Mimi was also survived by her best friends Steven and Michael.

Mimi's greatest love was her family.

Services will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 1:30PM at Chiles-Laman Funeral Home, Shawnee Chapel with interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends and family may call ninety minutes prior to the service.

A heartfelt thank you to her special caregivers in the Memory Unit at Lima Convalescent Home, Dr. Hanna and St. Ritas Hospice.

Memorial contributions: www.teddybearfund.org

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.