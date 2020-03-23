FINDLAY — Mary J. Hermiller, 66, of Findlay, died at 2:55am on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. She was born on March 19, 1954, to the late John E. and Sara R. (Miller) Radabaugh. She married John Hermiller on June 12, 2004, and he survives.

Mary is also survived by her brothers: George William "Bill" (Eva Jane) Radabaugh of Ottawa, and John "David" (Kathy) Radabaugh of Columbus Grove; father-in-law, William "Bill" Lytle of Napoleon; nephews: Mike (Kathy) Stieglitz, Gary Stieglitz, Matthew (Andrea) Stieglitz, Ken (Alison), Radabaugh, Eric (Stephanie) Radabaugh, and Cale Hermiller; nieces: Carla (Ron) Schultz, Pam (Denny) Mass, Lori (Bob) Erhart, Vickie (Jason) Nienberg, Jeanne Steel, and Keri (Jeff) Geoff-Fansher; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law: Robert J. and Sarah Hermiller, and Megan Lytle Steele. She was preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Stieglitz.

Mary was a homemaker, and had formerly worked at Richland Manor Nursing Home for 16 years, and Lima Manor for 2 years. She was a member of the V.F.W. and Fraternal Order of Eagles in both Ottawa and Columbus Grove.

She was also a member of the American Legion in Columbus Grove. Mary enjoyed crocheting and loved all animals.

All services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay. Memorial contributions may be made to the and/or Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio.

