LIMA — Mary Louise Hoehn, age 82, of Middletown and formerly of Lima, died on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Bickford of Middletown Senior-Living Home. She was born in Lima on December 12, 1936, the daughter of Charles and Katherine (Felver) Mooney who preceded her in death. On June 7, 1958, she married Hubert Hoehn who preceded her in death on March 13, 2010.

Surviving are her children: Ron Hoehn and Julie Hoehn, both of Middletown, and Shawn Hoehn of Boston; her siblings: Tom Mooney and Sue Barton; five grandchildren: Kayli (Brody) Vollrath, Jessica (Nicholas) Groneman, Emily, Zachary and Joshua Hoehn; and a great-granddaughter, Eloise Groneman.

She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Heidi Hoehn, and her siblings: Martha Eley, Charles Mooney, John Mooney, Pat Mooney and Paul Mooney.

Mrs. Hoehn was a former member of St. John's Catholic Church in Lima where she served in the Altar Rosary Society. She retired from Westinghouse in Lima. Additionally, she and her husband had been proprietors of the Murphy's Irish Pub in Lima for ten years.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church, 777 S. Main Street, Lima, OH 45804, with Fr. David Ross officiating. Burial will follow in Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to Mass (on Friday morning, 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.) at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Siferd-Orians Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice Care of Middletown 3909 Central Ave. Middletown, OH 45044. Condolences may be expressed online at www.siferd-oriansfuneralhome.com