LIMA — Mary Lou Hullinger, age 87, passed away at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Lochhaven Assisted Living in Lima.

Mary Lou was born on June 5, 1932, in Bluffton, OH, to the late Von & Gertrude (Montgomery) Strahm. On August 19, 1950, she married Thomas Lee Hullinger, who preceded her in death on September 12, 2016.

Mary Lou was retired as receptionist for Northwest Mental Health Center. She belonged to the Bluelick Bible Church and was a member of the Northwest Ohio Pond Society and the Lima Garden Club. Mary Lou loved the Lord and ministered to others by baking goods and giving them away to family and friends.

She is survived by her three children: Greg Hullinger of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Denise Fett of Lima, OH and Keith Hullinger of Grand Junction, CO; six grandchildren: Greg (Abby) Hullinger II, Nicki (Gilbert) Ford, D.J. (Yolonda) Fett, Gina (Mark) Allen, Gayla (Al Leiby) Hullinger, Keaton (Cassandra) Hullinger; ten great-grandchildren; sister Jeanne Bradtmiller of Florida; three sister-in-laws: Sue (Harry) Hunt of Lima, Jan (John) Woolley of Lima, and Jeanine Hullinger of Wapakoneta.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, great-grandson Thomas Hilt Allen; brother Maurice Strahm and brother-in-law John Hefner.

The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Bluelick Bible Church, Lima. Rev. Jim Neighbors will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bluelick Bible Church, 1138 W. Bluelick, Lima, OH 45801, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Thomas Hilt Allen Foundation, P.O. Box 4192, Copley, OH 44321.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .