LIMA — Mary Ann Hunt, 83, passed away at 6:27 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020,

at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.

Mary Ann was born on April 29, 1937, in Defiance, Ohio, to the late Ray and Fannie (Schuler) Wiseman. On February 16, 1957 she married Howard Hunt, who survives in Lima.

Mary Ann was a 1955 graduate of Ayersville High School. She started her banking career at Home Savings & Loan in Defiance. After marriage and

moving to Lima, she began working with Huntington National Bank, from which she retired in 1998 as the branch manager of the Shawnee Office. She was a member of Faith Christian Church, a member of Altrusa International of Lima for 44 years and served as President and Treasurer. Mary Ann introduced "pickle" ball to Lima. She was an avid bridge player. She also played golf in several Lima leagues. She and Howard made many golfing excursions together. Mary Ann was very involved with her grandchildren; attending as many of their activities as possible.

She is survived by her husband; son, Daniel (Tracey) Hunt of Lima; eight grandchildren: Deseree (Ryan) Neal, Derrick (Andrea) Hunt, Deannah Wolfe,

Ashley (Dalton) Erb, Natalie Hunt, Lindsay (Tyler) Wyman, Liza Hunt, Olivia (Aaron) Welch; ten great-grandchildren; three brothers: Pete, Lavon and John Wiseman all of Defiance Ohio; and sister, Faye Hall of Ayersville, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Bruce Arnold Hunt; son, Stanley Eugene Hunt; brothers: Hank and Frank Wiseman; sisters: Ruth Wiseman and Lucille Klem.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22nd at the funeral home. Rev. Terri Haithcock will officiate. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Christian Church, 2223 Shawnee Rd., Lima, OH 45805.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.