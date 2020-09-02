DELPHOS — Mary A. Jacomet, 83, of Delphos, passed away at 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at The Meadows of Delphos. She was born April 3, 1937 in St. Mary's, OH to Victor and Alvina (Weubker) Andreoni; both preceded her in death. Mary was united in marriage to Don Jacomet on August 7, 1958. He preceded her in death on June 22, 1997.

Mary is survived by four sons, Bret (Candace) Jacomet, of Tyler, TX, Brad (Maria) Jacomet, Don (Cindy) Jacomet, and Jeff (Jennifer Nagel) Jacomet, all of Delphos, OH; two daughters, Vicky (Chip) Kayser, of Delphos, and Holly (James Decker) Jacomet, of Delphos; 22 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a brother, John Andreoni, and a sister, Peggy (Andreoni) Howell.

Mary was a graduate of St. Mary's High School, Class of 1955. She then went on to earn her nursing degree from the St. Rita's School of Nursing, Class of 1957. She was an auxiliary member of the Delphos Eagles #471 and member of St. John the Evangelical Catholic Church. Mary faithfully served the Delphos area as a RN for 50 years working for: St. Rita's Medical Center, Delphos Memorial Home, Dr. Illig, Dr. Belt, Dr. Sellers, Dr. Hux, and as a nurse for Fruehauf Manufacturing. Upon hearing of her passing, Dr. Hux stated that she had a "grand position for all of us". Family was Mary's whole life. She fondly referred to her loved ones as "piss ants".

Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at St. John the Evangelical Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m. to 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, a wake service will be performed at 7:30 p.m., at Harter & Schier Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to any local Humane Society.

