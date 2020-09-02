1/1
Mary Jacomet
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DELPHOS — Mary A. Jacomet, 83, of Delphos, passed away at 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at The Meadows of Delphos. She was born April 3, 1937 in St. Mary's, OH to Victor and Alvina (Weubker) Andreoni; both preceded her in death. Mary was united in marriage to Don Jacomet on August 7, 1958. He preceded her in death on June 22, 1997.

Mary is survived by four sons, Bret (Candace) Jacomet, of Tyler, TX, Brad (Maria) Jacomet, Don (Cindy) Jacomet, and Jeff (Jennifer Nagel) Jacomet, all of Delphos, OH; two daughters, Vicky (Chip) Kayser, of Delphos, and Holly (James Decker) Jacomet, of Delphos; 22 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a brother, John Andreoni, and a sister, Peggy (Andreoni) Howell.

Mary was a graduate of St. Mary's High School, Class of 1955. She then went on to earn her nursing degree from the St. Rita's School of Nursing, Class of 1957. She was an auxiliary member of the Delphos Eagles #471 and member of St. John the Evangelical Catholic Church. Mary faithfully served the Delphos area as a RN for 50 years working for: St. Rita's Medical Center, Delphos Memorial Home, Dr. Illig, Dr. Belt, Dr. Sellers, Dr. Hux, and as a nurse for Fruehauf Manufacturing. Upon hearing of her passing, Dr. Hux stated that she had a "grand position for all of us". Family was Mary's whole life. She fondly referred to her loved ones as "piss ants".

Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at St. John the Evangelical Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m. to 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, a wake service will be performed at 7:30 p.m., at Harter & Schier Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to any local Humane Society.

To leave condolences please visit harterandschier.co



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Wake
07:30 PM
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. John the Evangelical Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
209 W 3Rd St
Delphos, OH 45833
(419) 692-8055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved