Mary Jane Hooker

Service Information
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH
45806
(419)-645-4501
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
Obituary
LIMA — Mary Jane Hooker, 80, of Lima, passed at 00:50 a.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center.

Funeral services will begin 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Brother M. Snoderly will officiate. Burial will follow in Shawnee Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Tabernacle Church or .

Published in The Lima News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
Funeral Home Details
Cridersville, OH   (419) 645-4501
