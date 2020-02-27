LIMA — Mary Jane Hooker, 80, of Lima, passed at 00:50 a.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center.

Funeral services will begin 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Brother M. Snoderly will officiate. Burial will follow in Shawnee Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Tabernacle Church or .

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffandSon.com