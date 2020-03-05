WAPAKONETA — Mary Jocele Osborne Bercaw or "Jo" as she preferred to be called passed

away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10:07 AM at her home in Wapakoneta

surrounded by her family.

Jo was born on March 10, 1933 in Bellefontaine, Ohio to Louis Edgar and

Hazel Margaret Aldridge Osborne, who preceded her in death. She was

also preceded in death by her husband, Walter David Bercaw on July 31,

2002, 3 sisters and brothers-in-law: Jeanette (Claude) Elliott, Phyllis

(Robert, Sr.) Sidener, Marilyn (Tommy) Thompson and one brother Gene

Osborne who died in infancy and a nephew, Jeff Thompson and a great

nephew, Donnie Gordon.

Jo was first married to John Kemper in 1951 and they were divorced in

1966. She then married Walter David Bercaw on December 26, 1979.

Jo is survived by her companion of 11 years, Gilbert D. Campbell of

Wapakoneta and two step sons, Bill (Vera) Bercaw of Disputante, VA and

Mike Bercaw of Norwalk, OH; two step granddaughters, Sarah Bercaw and

Elisabeth Bercaw of Disputante, VA ; 8 nieces: Jeanne Elliott Bidwell,

Chesterland, OH, Connie Sidener Pierce, Mesa, AZ, Diana Sidener Gibson,

Apache Junction, AZ, Cindy Elliott Tamplin, Lebanon, OH, Gayla Thompson

(Gary) Michael, Dayton, OH, Debra Thompson (Kevin) Downey, Kettering,

OH, Rosazanna Sidener (Kenny) Pollard, Harrod, OH and Tina Sidener

(Paul) Roberts of LaFollette, TN; 3 nephews, Robert (Debbie) Sidener,

Wapakoneta, OH, Richard Elliot, Bowling Green, OH and Dale (Connie)

Thompson, Fayetteville, NC. She is also survived by numerous great

nieces and nephews who all loved "Aunt Jo" dearly as well as several

great -great nieces and nephews and great-great-great nephews.

Prior to her retirement, she worked many years for Wenger Insurance of

Lima. Aunt Jo loved dogs and through out her life always had at least

one and will meet them at the Rainbow Bridge as she joins the rest of

her family in heaven. Jo was a 1951 graduate of Roundhead High School

and was Valedictorian of her class. She was a member of First United

Methodist Church of Wapakoneta. Jo loved to travel and made many

scrapbooks of her trips throughout the years as well as family heritage

albums. In addition to scrapbooking, Jo had many Interests, she loved

to sew, crochet, read, garden, work and play games on her computer. She

was also proud that she came from a long line of family members who were

in the military and were represented in every war from the Revolutionary

War through Desert Storm.

Per her request, there will be no services and her cremated remains will

be buried with her parents in Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield, Ohio at a

later date.

The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to the staff of

Putnam County Home Care and Hospice for their care and support during

this journey. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory

to Putnam County Home Care and Hospice or the .

Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com