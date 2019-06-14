LAKEVIEW — Mary E. Johnston, 86, of Lakeview, OH, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Logan Acres Care Center, Bellefontaine, OH.

Mary was born on March 1, 1933 at Dunn's Pond, Washington Twp., Logan Co., Ohio, a daughter of the late Marion G. and Alice Godwin Bailey. She married Ewart "Jim" Johnston on June 14, 1954 and he preceded her in death on February 22, 2012. She was also preceded in death by six siblings, Eva Mae Castle, Darlene Frank, Frank Bailey, William J. Bailey, Marion J. Bailey and Carl Bailey.

Mary is survived by two children, Steve Johnston of Lakeview, and Karolee (John) Schneider of Harrison, OH, five grandchildren, Matthew (Gina) Schneider and Allison (Rob) Schulten, DeAndre Bendross, Brittany Jones, and Brandy Green-Scholl, 14 great grandchildren, three siblings, Dorothy Hoyt of Wilkes-Barre, PA, Curtis (Gloria) Bailey of Lakeview, and Edward (Shirley) Bailey of Bellefontaine, and several nieces and nephews.

Mary was a 1951 graduate of Stokes Local Schools. She was a member of Only Believe Ministries in Botkins, OH and Young-At-Heart Senior Center in Lakeview. Mary operated the Dry Cleaner in Russells Point and was an Avon saleswoman for many years. She was very active in her church, including its youth ministry, and bible study. She also was active with Young-At-Heart. Mary was involved with many fundraisers for her church and various charities. She enjoyed baking, sightseeing and traveling, square-dancing and playing cards.

Memorial services begin at 4:00 pm, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Lakeview, with visitation an hour prior to services.

Memorial Contribution may be given in her name to the Alzheimer's Foundation or a hospice of the donor's choice.

Condolences can be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview.