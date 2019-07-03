BLUFFTON — Mary Ann Jordan, 83, passed away July 2, 2019 at Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton. Mary Ann was born August 30, 1935 in Bluffton, Ohio to the late Clarence and Geneva (Reichenbach) Fleming. On September 17, 1956, she married Richard "Dick" H. Jordan who preceded her in death on March 8, 2019.

Mary Ann graduated from Hardin-Northern High School. She was the previous director of Bluffton Community Nursery School for 22 years. Mary Ann was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Bluffton where she had been a Sunday School teacher. She was also a member of the Telesis Club, the Bluffton Senior Citizens where she was known for making the American Girl clothes, had been a Girl Scout Leader and helped with the Allen County Board of Elections. Mary Ann thoroughly enjoyed cooking, sewing and her grandchildren.

Survivors include four children, Amy King of Bluffton, Tim Jordan of Clarksville, Tennessee, Bethany (Jon) Theis of Bluffton and Nathaniel (Jenni) Jordan of Bluffton; eight grandchildren, Jordan, Ashleigh, Kaity (Andrew), Dylan, Ben, Lindsay, Grant and Matthew; two brothers, Ronald (Nancy) Fleming, Donald (Connie) Fleming both of Ada; three sisters, Ginger Theis of Bluffton, Margery Spar and Carol Wince both of Ada.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by a sister, Janice Kilpatrick.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. John's United Church of Christ, Bluffton. Pastors Carol Clements and Charles Jordan officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.