ARLINGTON — Mary Joyce (Traucht) Beagle 79 of Arlington passed away at her residence on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 surrounded by her family.

She was born on December 15, 1940 at Bluffton Community Hospital to the late LeRoy and Ruth E. (Rossman) Traucht. Joyce was confirmed on May 30, 1954 (with verse John 3:16). She married Jerry L. Beagle on June 15, 1958 at Good Hope Lutheran Church, Arlington, Ohio and he survives.

Also surviving her are children: Jennifer L. (Ronald) Bower of rural Jenera, Jon M (Eunice, deceased) Beagle of Winona, MN, Joni M. (Jonathan) Winfrey of Tulsa, OK, Joseph M. (Leslie) Beagle of Bowling Green, OH, and Jason M. Beagle of Westminster, CO; brother, George L. (Nancy) Traucht of Jackson, WI; grandchildren: Justine Bower, Maci (Derek) Morrison, Trevor Bower, Christopher Beagle, Miriam (Mitchell) Schauer, Allison, Conner Beagle, Jenna, Jaylee Winfrey, Michael (Sophia) Jarrell, Kylie, Maya, Kayla Beagle, Tyler Beagle, Kelsey (Dymond) Braun, Dylan, Jenna, and Mallory Beagle; great-grandchildren, Blaize and Zayne Morrison, Asher Schauer, Charles and Franklin Jarrell. She was also preceded in death by a son, Jeffery L Beagle and granddaughter, Megan L. Bower.

Joyce was a 1958 graduate of Bluffton High School. For many years she drove school bus for Trinity Lutheran School and worked at Things'N Pills in Findlay. She volunteered at Trinity Lutheran School, Good Samaritan Home, and the Alpha Pregnancy Counseling Center in Columbus, Ohio.

She was a lifelong, active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Jenera, Ohio where she was a founding member of the Ladies Aid group. She was a strong supporter of Trinity Lutheran School where each of her children attended. She was a great example of what a Christian wife, mother and grandmother should be. Joyce enjoyed vacationing with her family,

especially to Hilton Head Island and watching her children and grandchildren participate in their many activities. She was always reading the Bible, a book, or a "People" magazine.

Joyce succumbed to Parkinson's and cancer after a valiant battle and has finally met her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Funeral services will be held at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jenera at 11:00am Saturday, November 21, 2020 with Pastor Matthew Nowak officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery.

Visitation will be held for one hour prior (10am-11am) Saturday at the church. The family asks all attending the services to wear masks and practice social distancing. Memorials can be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church and or School in her memory and online condolences can be shared by visiting coldrencrates.com.