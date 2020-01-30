OTTAWA - Mary K. Barlage, 86 of Ottawa died 2:16 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. She was born April 30, 1933 in Hamler to the late Florian and Emma (Dunzer) Schortgen. On November 24, 1956 she married Melvin T. Barlage, he preceded her in death on June 28, 2003.

Mary is survived by her children: Karen Hines of Texas, Judy (Philip) Palte of Ottawa, Joan (Mark) Englade of Texas, Kevin (Lisa) Barlage of Columbus, and Dan Barlage of Texas; five grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; a sister: Janet (John) Schroeder of Ottawa; a brother: Don ( Shirley) Schortgen of Missouri; three sisters-in-law: Sandy Schortgen of Hamler, Carol Schortgen of Ottawa, and Marilyn Schortgen of Hamler.

She is preceded in death by four brothers: Charles (Rose) Schortgen, James Schortgen, Jerry Schortgen, and Kenneth Schortgen.

Mary was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Miller City, and its Rosary Altar.

Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Miller City with Msgr. Charles Singler officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa.

Memorial contributions may be made to .

