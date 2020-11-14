LIMA — Mary Kathryn (Dicke) Reed, age 92, Formerly of New Bremen and Lima, Ohio, died peacefully surrounded by family on October 30, 2020 at her residence located at The Cottages of Carmel in Carmel, California.

Mary was born on November 10, 1927 in Passaic, NJ to Carl H. and Irene Kamman Dicke. The family returned to New Bremen and Dayton, Ohio. She attended Wilbur Wright High School and graduated from New Bremen High School (1945). Her strong interests in science encouraged her to graduate from Western Reserve University, Flora Stone Mather College for Women in Cleveland, Ohio with a Bachelor's of Science in Chemistry and Biology (1945-49), and specialize in Medical Technology. Over the next 8 years her employment included medical research, technical librarian and quality control in chemical manufacturing.

She married Al Reed (1951) at St. Paul United Church of Christ in New Bremen, Ohio. In 1957 they moved to Lima, Ohio where he began his private practice of medicine. They were blessed with 2 children Jeffrey Charles (1959) and Laura Kathryn (1963). The next 47 years were filled with enjoying her family life and volunteer work in the community and church. She was past President of the Medical Auxiliary, Lima Junior Service League, Lotus Club, a Board Member of Goodwill Industries, United Cerebral Palsy Clinic and an Elder in Market Street Presbyterian Church.

In 2005 Al and Mary moved to Carmel, California. Al died December 3, 2012 after 61 years of marriage. Mary is survived by her children Jeffrey (Janine) Reed of Menlo Park, California, and Laura K. Reed of Detroit, Michigan; grandchildren Megan and Katherine Reed of Menlo Park, California and Anton Reed Mikolowski of Detroit, Michigan. She is also survived by nephews James F. Dicke II (Janet) and Dane W. Dicke (Cindy). Her brother James F. (Eilleen) Dicke, sister Edna Margaret (Joe) Vick, nephew Josiah Vick and niece Irene Vick (Chris) Elsea predeceased her.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the Spring or Summer of 2021. Interment will take place in the German Protestant (Lock Two) Cemetery of New Bremen, Ohio. Memorial contributions in memory of Mary may be dedicated to the charity of donor's choice.