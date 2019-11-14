OTTAWA — Mary Kay Weis, 62, of Ottawa, died 8:30 a.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019 at her residence. She was born May 25, 1957 in Lima to the late Thomas and Ruth (Inkrott) Ellerbrock. On May 9, 1981, she married Bill Weis and he survives in Ottawa.

Other survivors include four children: Eric (Robyn) Weis of Glandorf, Becky (Jacob) Schroeder of Glandorf, Angela (Edward) Augustyn of Lexington, SC and Nathan (Abbey) Weis of Glandorf; ten grandchildren: Ethan, Lauren, Lyla and Mason Weis, Grant, Zach and Cole Schroeder, Gavin and Keegan Augustyn, and Madalynn Weis; and siblings: Joan (Denny) Schroeder of Leipsic, Mark (Tami) Ellerbrock of Leipsic, Leo (Joan) Ellerbrock of Leipsic and Connie (Jerry) Westrick of Miller City.

Mary Kay retired as clerk for the US Postal Service in Bluffton. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa. She enjoyed traveling; especially to Tennessee, camping and going to wineries. Mary Kay loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending their many activities.

A funeral mass will begin at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Fr. Rick Friebel officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Ottawa. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., Monday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where a scripture service will begin at 7:50 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Putnam County Hospice, St. Jude Foundation or the Sts. Peter and Paul Capital Campaign.

