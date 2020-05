Or Copy this URL to Share

ST. MARYS — Mary Ann Keller, 92, died May 22, 2020, at Grandview Medical Center, Dayton, Ohio. Services will begin 11 a.m. Thursday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery, St. Marys. Friends may call 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys.



