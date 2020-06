Or Copy this URL to Share

MOUNT CORY — Mary Naomi Kempf, 86, died at 9:55 p.m. May 31, 2020, at The Meadows of Leipsic. Services will begin at 11 a.m. June 16 at Love Funeral Home, Ottawa. Pastor Dave Clark will officiate. Burial will be in Clymer Cemetery, Union Township. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the funeral home.



