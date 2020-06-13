Mary Kempf

MT. CORY — Mary Naomi Kempf, 86, of Mt. Cory died 9:55 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020 at The Meadows of Leipsic. She was born July 28, 1933 in Columbus Grove to the late Richard and Lelia (Beam) Spallinger. She married Raymond Kempf who died June 16, 2018.

She is survived by her children, Rick (Kathy) Kempf of Mt. Cory and Becky (Kurt) Price of South Charleston; four grandchildren, Jake (Andrea) Kempf, Logan Kempf, Leah Price and Nathan Price; and her treasured great-grandchildren, Lucas, Everett, and Eastyn. She was also preceded in death by infant triplet daughters, Angela, Anna, and Anita Kempf and her brothers, Herb and Raymond Spallinger.

Naomi graduated from Ada High School in 1951. She retired from a self-owned cleaning service. Mary enjoyed traveling, reading, cooking, and baking and vegetable and flower gardening. Most of all she loved being with her family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa with Pastor Dave Clark officiating. Burial will be in Clymer Cemetery, Union Township. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to WTGN Radio Station in Lima.

Arrangements are being handled by LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where your online condolences can be expressed at:www.lovefuneralhome.com.