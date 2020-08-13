ELIDA — Mary E. King, 95, of Elida, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at her residence. She was born on February 24, 1925 in Lima to the late Edmund J. and Josephine E. (Bruggemann) Brown. On April 21, 1952, she married Harold King, who preceded her in death.

Mary is survived by her children: Marlena (Dennis) Mulligan, Loretta (Dale) Gunderson, Mary (Bob) King-Taylor, Harold (Charlene) King, James (Terry) King, Melinda King, and Joyce (Greg) Miller, 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild, and her sister Theresa Dible.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, grandson Christopher Nuttle, brothers: Bill Brown, Tom Brown, Maurice "Butch" Brown, and Ray Brown and her sister Gina Spencer.

Her family will receive friends on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gerards Catholic Church. Friends may visit one hour prior to the funeral mass at the church. Burial to follow at Gethsemani Cememetery, Lima, OH.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Gerards Building Fund or Putnam County Hospice.

Condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.