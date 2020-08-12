Mary Klear

NORTH CREEK — Mary Louise Klear left her earthly life on the morning of Wednesday, August 12, 2020 and passed into the new life that she spent many years planning for and so richly deserved. She was born December 9, 1935 in Hamler to the late Henry and Angeline (Skippers) Van Poppel.

Mary had four great loves, her husband, the Rev. Mr. Kenneth Albert Klear, her children and all children in general, and her Lord Jesus Christ and His blessed mother. She wove these loves into everything she did, and it comforted her friends and family like a soft, wondrous tapestry, all the days of her life.

Her love for Kenny was consecrated by God and witnessed by their friends and family on August 18, 1956, and together they started a family that they nurtured and guided for over 60 years. Her love for children began with their seven children, Thomas (Donna) Klear of Miller City, Anthony (Kaylon) Klear of New Bavaria, Rose Ann (Edwin Jr.) Silka of Findlay, James Klear (deceased), Diane (Bradley) Stover of Defiance, Annette (Edward) Garza of Stafford, Va., and Maryann (Randal) Okuley of Sylvania; 23 grandchildren (2 deceased); 38 great-grandchildren as well as three on the way; three sisters, Dorothy Ray Van Poppel, Evelyn (Vern) Good and Kathy (Carl) Sanniti; and two brothers, Jim (Emma) Van Poppel and Robert Van Poppel.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Klear, son, James Klear, and siblings, Anne Miller, Hank Van Poppel and Susan Latta.

Her love for children extended to generations of children she taught during her 30-year teaching career. Her many ministries also include St. Joseph Catholic Church, North Creek and Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria Bereavement Coordinator, Lay Minister, Rosary Altar Society and Catholic Ladies of Columbia

In her roles as a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and teacher, Mary treated and bound the physical and emotional wounds of her children and grandchildren, and the countless children that she taught at Glandorf Elementary, Sacred Heart Catholic Schools and Miller City Elementary. Her love and patience created moments of understanding and knowledge that touched each one, creating a lasting impression of compassion and empathy. And what made all her love possible — her love and partnership with Kenny, and her love and nurturing of children — was her deep and abiding faith in her Lord Jesus Christ, and His blessed mother, Mary, from whom she drew her understanding of a wife's perfect love and a mother's perfect care.

In her last days, as the slow veil of heaven descended across her mind and memories, Mary receded to a place that only children could call her from, so it was that her great-grandchildren were the last to extract a wink and a smile from her. Truly, Mary and the life she lived and the love she gave, was a gift to all children, both her own and to all the children that entered her life.

Funeral mass will begin at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria with Fr. Nicholas Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In keeping with social distancing, visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, OTTAWA where there will be a rosary at 7:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19, masks are required upon entering the funeral home and church.

Memorial donations may be given to Sacred Heart Church or to The Meadows of Ottawa. Condolences may be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.