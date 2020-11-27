DELPHOS — Mary Alice Krendl, 89, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020, at her home. She was born on August 3rd 1931, in Mt Clemens, Michigan to Joseph and Monica (Thwaites) Schulte. Both preceded her in death. She was united in marriage to John M. (Jack) Krendl on November 21, 1953, who preceded her in death on November 12, 2014.

She is survived by nine Children, Lee (Kathy) Krendl of Van Wert; David (Debbie) Krendl of Delphos; Julie (Chris) Ernst of Batavia; Pat (Linda) Krendl of Cridersville; Kurt (Lucy) Krendl of Ada; Laura Stocksdale of Delphos; Thomas (Teresa Velasquez) Krendl of Marana, AZ; Joe (Cindy) Krendl of Continental; Jeff (Tracy) Krendl of Ft. Jennings; 26 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three siblings Irvin Schulte, Margret (Peg) Damman, and Thomas Schulte; two children, Michael and Matthew Krendl; Daughter-in-law Marcy Krendl; and great-granddaughter Faith Osting.

After eight years of Piano lessons as a child, Mary played the piano and organ for many church functions in her home town of Mt Clemens, MI, and at Delphos St. Johns. She also accompanied soloists/students at St. Johns until her rheumatoid arthritis kept her from playing later in life. The Piano was one vice she truly loved. She and her late Husband Jack worked closely together building Krendl Machine Co. into a prospering Delphos Manufacturing facility starting in the 1960's which is still owned and managed by several of the children. Early on in her married life Mary belonged to the Phi Delta Sorority in Delphos as well as the CD of A (Catholic Daughters of America). Her life revolved around raising 11 children and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She looked forward to their summer vacations, which were always spent at the lake cottage in Parry Sound, Ontario where they developed some great long time friendships.

Thanks to the many wonderful caregivers who looked after our mother for the last few years, especially Ann Marie, Cindy, and Kerrie, because of their personal care she was able to remain at home for the rest of her days on this earth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos. Father Scott Perry will officiate. The Funeral Mass will be open to all family and friends. Following the mandates set by Ohio - social distancing and masks are required. The committal and grave rites will be held privately for immediate family members only.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Hospice and Palliative Care and St. John Parish Foundation.