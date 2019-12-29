ELIDA — Mary Adele Lee, 56, of Elida, passed away Dec. 24, 2019, at 8:07 p.m.

Mary was born November 16, 1963 in Lima to Jack A. & Cecilia R. (Pflum) Maisch. On May 8, 2001 she married Brandon Joseph Lee.

Her family includes a daughter, Ashlyn Rose Lee at home; four brothers: John (Chey) Maisch of Fayetteville, NC, David "Dee" Maisch and Jim (Dianne) Maisch both of Lima and Dan (Diane dec'd) Maisch of Westerville and numerous nieces and nephews. The family pets are their dog, Chewy, and their cat, Eve.

She was the Director of Administrative Services at Keybridge Medical Revenue Care. She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and a 1981 graduate of Lima Central Catholic. She was a shopaholic with her daughter and she enjoyed attending L.C.C. sporting events.

Joint services with her husband Brandon will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at St. Charles Catholic Church, with Frs. Mike Sergi, John McLoughlin and Kent Kaufman officiating. Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 3 from 2-8 p.m. at the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, where a Parish Wake service will be held at 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ashlyn Rose Education Fund in care of The Union Bank, 701 Shawnee Rd., Lima, 45805.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com