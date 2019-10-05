CRIDERSVILLE — Mary K. Lehman, age 87 of Cridersville, passed at 2:24 a.m., Friday, October 4, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. She was born February 6, 1932, in Lima, Ohio to the late Harry and Pearl Rambo Turner. On May 21, 1949, she married Morris A. Lehman, who survives at home.

Mrs. Lehman was a homemaker, had worked at Excello Corporation, followed by working at the Dairy Dip Restaurant for 7 years and had retired from Nichols Bakery after 14 years. She enjoyed ceramics, crocheting, and making blankets for her family.

Also surviving are her 2 sons - Harold Lehman of Lima; Roger (Shirley) Lehman of Buffalo, NY; 3 daughters - Barbara (Thomas) Gossard of Beaverdam; Caroyn (Sam) Niles of Beaverdam; Janice (Matthew Pack) Dunifon of Cridersville; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son - Morris Lehman II; 7 brothers and 2 sisters.

Funeral services will begin at 4:00 p.m., Monday, October 7, 2019, at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The deacon Ralph Davis will officiate. Entombment will be at a later date in Memorial Park Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m., Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Hospice.

