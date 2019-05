BURKETTSVILLE — Mary K. Liette, 91, died May 25, 2019, at Ball Memorial Hospital, Muncie, Indiana.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Bernard Church. Fr. Bill O'Donnell will officiate. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. today and 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, St. Henry.