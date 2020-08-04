Mary Looser

VAN WERT — Mary L. Looser, 62, died Friday evening as the result of a Bicycle/Automobile accident on Convoy Road. She was born in Van Wert February 23, 1958. the daughter of the late Richard and Barbara (Wilkie) Sowers. On October 10, 1987 she married John S. Looser who survives.

Other survivors include two daughters Amanda (Josh) Rigdon of Delphos and Megan Elizabeth Looser at home: Siblings Jim (Cathy) Sowers of Van Wert- Laura (Jerry) Koenig of Van Wert: Grandchildren Trenton and Addison Ricker and Ryan and Delaney Rigdon: Nieces and Nephews Jackie (Bill) Evans and Steve Sowers all of Van Wert- Britney (Cory) Richmond of Columbus, Alena, Carsyn, and Jevan Looser all of Middle Point- 4 great Nieces and Nephews - Brother-In Laws and Sisters-In-Law Kerry (Mandy) Looser and Lisa (Andy) Colgan all of Middle Point.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Father and Mother-Law John and Ann Looser, Aunts and Uncles William and Charlotte Wilkie and Marge and Dan Morris and Cousin John Morris.

Mary was a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church and the Van Wert Co. United Way. She was a longtime employee of Eaton Corp. Mary was an avid bicycle rider and gardener. She loved spending time in the kitchen and family time especially going for ice cream on Thursday with the grand kids. She loved her four dogs and especially her grand dog.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM Friday, August 7, 2020 at Brickner Funeral Home with Pastor Will Haggis officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Mary's Cemetery in Ottoville, Ohio. Friends and relatives may call at Brickner Funeral Home Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, from 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Preferred Memorials are to the Education Fund of the Looser Grandchildren in care of the Superior Credit Union.

Due to the present pandemic conditions masks and social distancing will be observed.

