FORT JENNINGS - Mary Lou Menke, 94, died 12:55 a.m. September 25, 2020 at her residence. Funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Jennings with Father Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday one hour prior to mass at the church. Due to the restrictions regarding COVID 19, masks are required upon entering the church. Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township.