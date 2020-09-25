1/
Mary Lou Menke
FORT JENNINGS - Mary Lou Menke, 94, died 12:55 a.m. September 25, 2020 at her residence. Funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Jennings with Father Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday one hour prior to mass at the church. Due to the restrictions regarding COVID 19, masks are required upon entering the church. Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township.



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
16085 State Route 634
Fort Jennings, OH 45844
(419) 286-6586
