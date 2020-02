VAN WERT — Mary Louise Donaldson, 88, formerly of Van Wert, passed away at 10:15 p.m. Feb. 3.

Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 11 at Cowan & Son Funeral Home with Rev. William C. Haggis, III officiating. Interment will follow at Taylor Cemetery in Union Township. Calling hours are 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to St. Mark's Lutheran Church.

